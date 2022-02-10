Kashmir

Reopening of Schools|Shopian admin gears up to aware teachers, students on COVID-19 SOPs

GK NEWS NETWORK

Shopian, Feb 10: The district administration of Shopian Thursday geared up the awareness regarding COVID-19 SOPs among students and teachers in view of the reopening of schools.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya convened a meeting of all the concerned at mini secretariat here.

The DC said that before opening the schools, COVID-19 safety awareness programme for educational institutions is a must and special training and certification programme will also be held in this regard.

