Reopening of Schools|Shopian admin gears up to aware teachers, students on COVID-19 SOPs

Shopian, Feb 10: The district administration of Shopian Thursday geared up the awareness regarding COVID-19 SOPs among students and teachers in view of the reopening of schools.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya convened a meeting of all the concerned at mini secretariat here.
The DC said that before opening the schools, COVID-19 safety awareness programme for educational institutions is a must and special training and certification programme will also be held in this regard.