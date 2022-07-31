REPATRIATION OF RET TEACHERS: Working to streamline system, says Principal Secretary B K Singh

The recent order issued by the School Education Department (SED) for repatriation of ReT and Grade II teachers has started a debate over implementation of the ReT scheme by the successive regimes.

The order evoked mixed response from the stakeholders as some were in support of the government decision saying that the ReT teachers should serve in the schools for which they were recruited by the department.

On the other hand, some people opposed the decision saying that hundreds of females (ReT teachers) were transferred by the competent authorities considering their family problems after they were married either out of their zones or out of districts.

This has led to the uncertainty over the implementation of the fresh order by the government.