Repeated infiltration bids an attempt to keep terrorism alive in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Asked whether the continuous infiltration bids was a violation of existing Ceasefire pact, the J&K police chief said the agreement is being followed in spirit by either sides, but “there are some efforts to push in militants into this side to keep the pot boiling.”

To a query about arrangements for the upcoming Yatra, the DGP said that all the security arrangements are being done to ensure smooth and peaceful pilgrimage. “We will ensure every pilgrim goes back with great memories,” he said.

The DGP said that on great thing was that the people of J&K have rejected the violence and living a peaceful life. On narcotics and addiction of large number of J&K youth towards drugs, he advocated a social initiative by civil society to curb the menace apart from the ongoing war against drugs by police.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, he said Jashn-e-Dal is an opportunity to showcase Kashmir’s hospitality. “Some 600 children having interest in water sports are participating in the event. We want to provide them a platform at national and international level,” he said, adding that Dal lake is not just beautiful but peaceful as ever. “People are roaming around and planning their trips without fear,” he said. The DGP said that some elements are still hatching conspiracies to disrupt peace but “police is active and fighting on all fronts to foil such plans.”