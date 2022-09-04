Representatives of BJP Minority Morcha call on LG Manoj Sinha

Similarly, Ajmal Hussain Zaidi, National Vice President BJP Minority Morcha, accompanied by Aga Syed Mohsin, BJP District President Budgam projected various issues of public importance of Budgam area pertaining to augmentation of health and sports facilities; four-laning of Humhama to Budgam road; construction of bridge at Lakhripora; macadamisation of roads; issues of brick kilns; water filtration plant; sanctioning of power receiving station; special funds for Muharram etc.

Later, Rubina Akhtar, Spokesperson of BJP’s J&K Minority Morcha submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the development of the areas around Charar-i-Sharief shrine, including strengthening of road network, augmentation of existing and creation of new tourism, medical, transport and sports facilities.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the deputations assured that the issues and demands projected by them would be looked into for early redressal on merit.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is taking all necessary measures for the inclusive and equitable development of every section of the society.