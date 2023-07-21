Representatives of political parties calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, July 21: A delegation of Dr Farooq Abdullah, President JKNC, MY Tarigami, CPI(M) Central Committee Member and Dr Mehboob Beg, General Secretary, JKPDP called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.
They submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor seeking his intervention on recruitment of doctors, paramedical staff at SKIMS, Srinagar and several other issues related to health sector. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the UT Administration is committed to health for all and manpower issue raised by the delegation will be addressed on priority and in a time bound manner. He said, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, unprecedented health infrastructure has come up in J&K in the last 3 years.
“Due to our consistent efforts, today J&K has one of the best public health care facilities in the country. The UT administration is working with sensitivity to ensure common man has access to quality healthcare and our performance on 10 health parameters are better than national average, which is a testimony to our commitment of quality of life and transformation in health sector of Union Territory,” the Lt Governor observed.
The Lt Governor further noted that more than Rs. 7000 Crores have been spent strengthening health infrastructure and Rs. 881 Crore to upgrade the dilapidated infra in districts. With two new AIIMS, seven new medical colleges, five new nursing colleges, upgradation of 10 nursing colleges and two Bone and Joint hospitals, Jammu Kashmir is redefining healthcare delivery system in the Country. Two state-of-the-art cancer institutes are also coming up, one each in Jammu and Srinagar, and MoU with Tata Cancer Institute has been signed to provide best care and ensure trained manpower. The work on Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar has been expedited and is expected to be completed by end of this year.
Dialysis facilities are available in every District Hospital, besides universal health coverage of Rs Five Lakh is provided to every household of Jammu Kashmir under Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT Scheme. Around 98 percent population has access to Ayushman Bharat, which has proved to be a boon to the poor, marginalised section of society as well as the middle class. Earlier there was no facility for critical care ambulances, however, it is now available round the clock across the Union Territory.