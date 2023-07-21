Representatives of political parties calls on Lt Governor

They submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor seeking his intervention on recruitment of doctors, paramedical staff at SKIMS, Srinagar and several other issues related to health sector. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the UT Administration is committed to health for all and manpower issue raised by the delegation will be addressed on priority and in a time bound manner. He said, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, unprecedented health infrastructure has come up in J&K in the last 3 years.

“Due to our consistent efforts, today J&K has one of the best public health care facilities in the country. The UT administration is working with sensitivity to ensure common man has access to quality healthcare and our performance on 10 health parameters are better than national average, which is a testimony to our commitment of quality of life and transformation in health sector of Union Territory,” the Lt Governor observed.