Republic Day 2023: SSP Pulwama chairs security review meeting

He emphasized the importance of the Republic Day and briefed the officers to be extra vigilant and not to provide an opportunity to the ANEs to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district, said an official spokesman, in a statement.

He also briefed them to take keen interest in maintaining the peace, law and order in the district. “SSP Pulwama also stressed upon the officers to take stern action against those involved in anti-national activities and also to keep proper surveillance on areas of concern. The officers were urged to make all possible efforts to fight against menace of drug abuse and work with dedication to prevent social crimes,” added the statement.