Republic Day 2023: SSP Pulwama chairs security review meeting

Srinagar, Jan 04: SSP Pulwama, Gh. Jeelani Wani, held a security review meeting at the Conference Hall DPL Pulwama in view of the forthcoming Republic Day-2023 celebrations on Wednesday, officials said.
On the occasion, officers from Police, CRPF/BSF were also present.
He emphasized the importance of the Republic Day and briefed the officers to be extra vigilant and not to provide an opportunity to the ANEs to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district, said an official spokesman, in a statement.
He also briefed them to take keen interest in maintaining the peace, law and order in the district. “SSP Pulwama also stressed upon the officers to take stern action against those involved in anti-national activities and also to keep proper surveillance on areas of concern. The officers were urged to make all possible efforts to fight against menace of drug abuse and work with dedication to prevent social crimes,” added the statement.
He directed the participating officers to remain extra-vigilant, strengthen nakas/checkpoints and generate actionable intelligence so that the nefarious designs of anti-national elements can be thwarted.
SSP Pulwama also stressed upon officers to put coordinated efforts with others forces working on the ground to ensure a peaceful conclusion of the event of 26 January 2023. He further directed the officers to take lead while conducting domination/patrolling and speculative/specific CASOs in vulnerable areas/pockets.
“All officers were instructed to adopt public-centric approach and to enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability in different policing front. On the occasion, the CRPF officers also addressed the participants and briefed them about the security scenario and alerted them to remain extra vigilant in view of the terrorist movements/places,” added the statement.