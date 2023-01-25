Republic Day: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar awarded President’s Police Medal

An IPS officer of 1997 batch, Kumar earlier served in different capacities on the various posts in Kashmir region. He has also served in CRPF on central deputation as DIGP New Delhi Range, IGP and IGP Chhattisgarh.

Recently, the Election Commission of India has awarded him the prestigious National Award for his role as chief force coordinator of CAPFs in providing safe environment for conducting assembly elections of nine states in 2018.

Kumar is also a recipient of several Gallantry Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, National Award by the ECI and Commendation Cards/Discs by the COAS, GoC-in-C (Northern Command), DG CRPF and DGP J&K.