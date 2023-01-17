Republic Day arrangements finalised in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 17:Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, ,today chaired a meeting of district officers and various security agencies for the preparedness for Republic Day celebrations.
It was given out that the main function of the Day shall be held at Sports Stadium Budgam while as similar functions would be held at sub-division and tehsil levels also. The meeting was informed that contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, NCC, students of various government and private schools will participate in the march past parade. Besides various cultural programmes would also be part of the celebrations and a felicitation ceremony would also be held.
On the occasion, various committees like invitation cards committee, hospitality committee, stage management committee, selection committee which are formed already were directed to complete formalities for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.
Different departments viz, Education, PHE, R&B, Information, Health, Sports, Traffic, Motor Vehicles, Police, Floriculture, PDD, Municipality and Paramilitary Forces were earmarked for looking after their respective assignments.
The decoration of the main venue ground, seating arrangements, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water/tanker service, barricading of venue, medical aid camp, availability of ambulance, deployment of fire tenders, transportation facilities, adequate and separate vehicle parking, refreshment, invitations, PAS system, brochures, cleanliness and sanitation measures were discussed threadbare in the meeting while as special emphasis was laid on refreshments, transportation, mobile toilets and change room facilities for participating students.
Security agencies were instructed to ensure fool-proof security arrangements at all venues were functions in this regard will be held across the district.
Heads of departments were also instructed to install banners for showcasing their activities for the general public.
Among others the meeting was attended by ADDC Budgam ,Dr.AkhramullahTak, ADC Budgam, Dr.Nasir, CPO,CEO Doodhpathri, CEO Yousmarg ,CEO, CMO , ACD,SDMs, District officers, tehsildars, heads of security agencies and other concerned officials.