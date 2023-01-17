Republic Day arrangements finalised in Budgam

It was given out that the main function of the Day shall be held at Sports Stadium Budgam while as similar functions would be held at sub-division and tehsil levels also. The meeting was informed that contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, NCC, students of various government and private schools will participate in the march past parade. Besides various cultural programmes would also be part of the celebrations and a felicitation ceremony would also be held.

On the occasion, various committees like invitation cards committee, hospitality committee, stage management committee, selection committee which are formed already were directed to complete formalities for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.