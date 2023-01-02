Republic Day arrangements reviewed in  Handwara

Kupwara, Jan 2: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir today convened a meeting of all concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth celebration of Republic Day.
On the occasion, the ADC stressed upon the officers to ensure hassle free arrangements for smooth conduct of the National event. He directed them to maintain proper coordination and ensure arrangements well in advance.
ADC directed all departments to display Tableaus on the eve of Republic Day parade to showcase developmental activities of their respective departments and government schemes. He said all efforts shall be made to make the National function more attractive and informative.
He also stressed the need for maintaining protocol in seating arrangements and also issued directions to the police department for taking proper protocol of the National Flag and security arrangements.
The ADC gave directions that Republic Day celebration functions shall be held at Tehsil headquarters and blocks with the same fervour and enthusiasm.
He said the main Republic Day function shall be held at District Police Lines (DPL), Kulangam Handwara, while as Administrative level function shall be held at Handwara Town early in the morning. He asked officers to ensure Flag hoisting functions at their respective offices also.
It was also informed that the function will start with Shanaivadan at 8:05Am while the National Flag will be hoisted at 10:00 am.