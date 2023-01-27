Republic Day celebrated at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Jan 27: The 74 th Republic Day was celebrated at Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura campus with the hoisting of national flag and singing of national anthem on Thursday.
Prof. Raihana H. Kanth, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture unfurled the national tricolour in the presence of staff and addressed the gathering. She urged the scientists and other staff to work seriously on developing technological solutions for addressing farmer related issues in the context of climate change and emphasized the need for contributing to societal well being through individual and collective efforts.