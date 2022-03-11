Republic Day Parade|J&K receives 3rd best tableau in popular choice category

New Delhi, Mar 11: Jammu and Kashmir was Friday awarded the third best tableau in the Republic Day Parade amongst the states and union territories in the popular choice category.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the award was received by Deputy Labour Commissioner and Deputy Director Information, Veedushi Kapoor on behalf of the J&K government.
This ranking was decided based on an online poll conducted through My GOV App in coordination with the Ministry of Defence for the citizens to vote for their favourite tableau from various states and UTs which participated in the Republic Day 2022 parade celebrations.
The Tableau 2022 of J&K depicted ‘Changing face of Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of developmental scenario’.