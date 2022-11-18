Kupwara: Man jumps into well to rescue minor boy, both get stuck

Kupwara, Nov 18: Authorities have launched a rescue operation to find an 11-year-old boy and a man who tried to help him to get out of a well at Hatmulla in Nagri area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Quoting local sources, news agency GNS reported that a minor boy namely Firdous Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad Mir accidently fell into a well at Hatmulla this evening.