Kupwara: Man jumps into well to rescue minor boy, both get stuck

Police, fire services dept on the spot to rescue the duo
GK Web Desk

Kupwara, Nov 18:  Authorities have launched a rescue operation to find an 11-year-old boy and a man who tried to help him to get out of a well at Hatmulla in Nagri area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Quoting local sources, news agency GNS reported that a minor boy namely Firdous Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad Mir accidently fell into a well at Hatmulla this evening. 


“Soon after the news spread, a local Mohammad Shafi Mir went inside the well in a bid to rescue the minor, however both of them got trapped as a mudslide occurred in the meantime," the sources said.

“The police was intimated to rescue the trapped duo, following which they launched a rescue operation alongside the Fire & Emergency Services Department at the site”, they said.

While confirming the incident, a police official said that the rescue operation is going on at the spot. “We are making every possible effort to rescue the duo”, the official said.

