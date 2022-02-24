Rescue operation underway at Margan Top to trace six missing Kishtwar residents

The missing persons identified as Ajaz Ahmad Koka son of Abdul Rehman Koka, Mohammad Akbar Koka son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Ghulam Nabi son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Gulzar Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka, Manzoor Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka and Idrees Ahmad son of Sunna ullah Dar, all residents of Choidraman Warwan went missing when they were heading home to snow-bound Warwan in Kishtwar district via MarganTop from Anantnag district on Tuesday.

An official of the J&K Disaster Management said three teams have been dispatched to trace the missing men in the high altitude area.