Rescue operation underway at Margan Top to trace six missing Kishtwar residents

Srinagar, Feb 24: Authorities on Thursday launched a rescue mission at Margan Top in Anantnag to trace the six missing persons from remote Warwan area of Kishtwar who were on way to home from the south Kashmir district.
The missing persons identified as Ajaz Ahmad Koka son of Abdul Rehman Koka, Mohammad Akbar Koka son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Ghulam Nabi son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Gulzar Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka, Manzoor Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka and Idrees Ahmad son of Sunna ullah Dar, all residents of Choidraman Warwan went missing when they were heading home to snow-bound Warwan in Kishtwar district via MarganTop from Anantnag district on Tuesday.
An official of the J&K Disaster Management said three teams have been dispatched to trace the missing men in the high altitude area.
"One is proceeding by road alongwith snow cutter machine and JCB, headed by SDM, Tehsildar besides MED and NHIDCL officials,” the official said
He said a second team is moving by foot and comprises an Army rescue team and local volunteers while a third team has been dispatched with a helicopter from Larkipora, currently on standby, waiting for weather to improve.
DDC member from Marwah, Sheikh Zafarullah told Greater Kashmir on Wednesday that the six missing people started their journey on foot from Anantnag at 5 pm on Tueswday towards Warwan area via Margan Top when they lost contact with their families.