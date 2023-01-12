Army rescues pregnant woman amid snowfall in Kupwara

“Due to heavy snowfall, roads were completely blocked and very slippery.…Realising the criticality of the situation, rescue team and medics from Kalaroos COB immediately responded to distress call, risking their own safety,” it said, adding, “In spite of heavy snow and sleet formation on the road, the rescue team reached the location on time and the patient was carefully and safely evacuated to PHC, Kalaroos”. The army said that the medical staff at PHC were already on standby to receive the patient and attended to her immediately.

“The family and doctors expressed their gratitude to the Army for their swift action and timely assistance as it saved the lives of mother and child,” it added.