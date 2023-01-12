Kashmir

Army rescues pregnant woman amid snowfall in Kupwara

Army received distress call for urgent rescue, medical evacuation of the pregnant woman in critical condition
Army soldiers rescue a woman in Baramulla (Representative Image)
Army soldiers rescue a woman in Baramulla (Representative Image)Chinar Corps/Twitter
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 12: Army's 41 RR on Thursday said that it rescued a pregnant woman amidst heavy snowfall in remote Kalaroos area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. 

“At 8:30 PM, Indian Army received a distress call from the family members, Sarpanch of Sarkuli Village and the DDC requesting for urgent rescue and medical evacuation of a pregnant lady who was in critical condition,” army said in a statement as reported by GNS.

“Due to heavy snowfall, roads were completely blocked and very slippery.…Realising the criticality of the situation, rescue team and medics from Kalaroos COB immediately responded to distress call, risking their own safety,” it said, adding, “In spite of heavy snow and sleet formation on the road, the rescue team reached the location on time and the patient was carefully and safely evacuated to PHC, Kalaroos”. The army said that the medical staff at PHC were already on standby to receive the patient and attended to her immediately.

“The family and doctors expressed their gratitude to the Army for their swift action and timely assistance as it saved the lives of mother and child,” it added. 

Army rescue

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com