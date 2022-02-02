Reshi assigned additional charge of CEO MC Sopore

Jammu, Feb 2: Sub-Registrar Sopore Tariq Ahmad Reshi has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Municipal Council (MC) Sopore.
“It is hereby ordered that Tariq Ahmad Reshi, Sub-Registrar, Sopore, will hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Sopore, in addition to his own duties, till further orders relieving ParvaizSajadGanai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore of the additional charge of the post,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.