Kashmir

Reshi assigned additional charge of CEO MC Sopore

GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu, Feb 2: Sub-Registrar Sopore Tariq Ahmad Reshi has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Municipal Council (MC) Sopore.

“It is hereby ordered that Tariq Ahmad Reshi, Sub-Registrar, Sopore, will hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Sopore, in addition to his own duties, till further orders relieving ParvaizSajadGanai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore of the additional charge of the post,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com