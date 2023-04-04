Residences of two Hurriyat leaders among six locations raided by SIA in Kashmir: Officials

Srinagar, Apr 04: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir carried out raids at six locations in central and north Kashmir parts on Tuesday morning as part of its investigation of a militancy funding case registered at SIA.
Quoting an official, Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at six locations. The searches were carried out in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara, he said.
In Srinagar, the searches were carried out at the residences of two Hurriyat leaders identified as Bilal Ahmad Sidique at Rajbagh and Bashir Molvi at Aloochi-Bagh.
The searches are being carried out in a militancy funding registered case under FIR no 22/2022 of police station CIK/SIA Kashmir, the official said, adding that further details of the raids will be shared later.