Residential house gutted in Ganderbal

Locals said that fire broke out in the house of Abdul Rashid Hajam at Hajam Mohallah Ramwari Gund during the intervening night of October 7 and 8 and engulfed the whole structure. Fire tenders along with locals and police soon after the incident reached the spot and tried to douse the flames, however it had caused a massive damage to the property.

The fire was later controlled by fire tenders from spreading further. In the fire incident property worth lakhs including cash, utensils, clothes and other household goods were damaged. On Sunday morning, Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal along with a revenue team visited the area and assured relief from administration to the affected families.