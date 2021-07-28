Residential house, mosque partially damaged as heavy rains, possible cloudburst trigger flash floods in Bandipora

Bandipora, July 28: A residential house and a mosque were partially damaged while a footbridge was washed away after heavy rains coupled with a possible cloudburst in the upper reaches triggered flash flood in Aloosa area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.

The flashflood also caused significant damage to fruit orchards and paddy fields in the area even as officials said there was no loss of life or injury in the incident so far.

The locals from Aloosa village told Greater Kashmir that the rivulets in the area were over flooded causing the water to enter into several residential houses and paddy fields.