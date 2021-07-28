Residential house, mosque partially damaged as heavy rains, possible cloudburst trigger flash floods in Bandipora
Bandipora, July 28: A residential house and a mosque were partially damaged while a footbridge was washed away after heavy rains coupled with a possible cloudburst in the upper reaches triggered flash flood in Aloosa area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.
The flashflood also caused significant damage to fruit orchards and paddy fields in the area even as officials said there was no loss of life or injury in the incident so far.
The locals from Aloosa village told Greater Kashmir that the rivulets in the area were over flooded causing the water to enter into several residential houses and paddy fields.
The heavy discharge also over flooded Zaingeer Canal which snakes through the even damaging its banks at several places, officials said.
In the uphill village of Chachinar, the flashflood as per reports, partially damaged a mosque and a residential house while a footbridge was washed away.
Tehsildar Aloosa, Sheikh Tariq told Greater Kashmir that there was no report of any injury or loss of life due to the heavy discharge of water so far.
Tariq said the Zaingeer canal had a heavy discharge due to heavy rain he said lasted for almost an hour even as a possibility of cloud burst high in the mountains couldn't be ruled out, he added.
Locals said that the under-construction footbridges also added to the overflowing of waters as the canal was blocked to allow smooth passage of the gushing waters.
Officials said that the damage to the property was being assessed and that situation was under control as the water has receded.