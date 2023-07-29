Residential houses, mosque partially damaged after cloudburst triggers flashfloods in Kangan

Kangan, July 29: A cloudburst in upper reaches of Preng forest area in Kangan tehsil of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday morning triggered flashfloods causing partial damage to some residential houses and a mosque.
An official said that flashfloods hit Gujarpati area of Preng in the wee hours due to which the water entered few residential houses and a mosque causing partial damage to it.
Soon after the information, a police party, locals and civil administration started a rescue and evacuation operation in the area. There are also reports that a government primary school in the area has also been damaged in the flashfloods.
SDM Kangan Javid Ahmad Rather, Tehsildar Kangan Dr Haroon Rashid, SHO Kangan Zahoor Ahmed reached the spot to assess the situation and monitor restoration and rehabilitation work.
Tehsildar Kangan, Dr Haroon Rashid told Greater Kashmir that at least six affected families have been shifted to a nearby safe place, adding that at least four JCB machines are carrying out the restoration work. The official said that fortunately there has been no loss of life in the incident.