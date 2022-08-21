Residents demand fire services’ station at Kandi in Baramulla

Baramulla: Days after eight shops were gutted in a fire at Sultanpora Kandi area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the residents have urged the administration to set up a fire and emergency station in the area.

On Thursday evening, eight shops were reduced to ashes, after fire emanated from a small shops in the area and soon spread to other shops.

Army and police with the help of fire tenders doused the flames. However, the fire left eight shops completely gutted, inflicting massive loss worth crores of rupees to the affected shopkeepers.

The aggravated residents said that timely arrival of fire tenders could have saved property and spread of blaze. “It took lot of time for the fire tenders to reach at the site,” said Ali Muhammad a resident of sultanpora Kandi. “The fire tenders were brought from other areas and till their arrival, the damage was maximum,” added Ali Muhammad.