Residents demand fire services’ station at Kandi in Baramulla

Baramulla: Days after eight shops were gutted in a fire at Sultanpora Kandi area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the residents have urged the administration to set up a fire and emergency station in the area.
On Thursday evening, eight shops were reduced to ashes, after fire emanated from a small shops in the area and soon spread to other shops.
Army and police with the help of fire tenders doused the flames. However, the fire left eight shops completely gutted, inflicting massive loss worth crores of rupees to the affected shopkeepers.
The aggravated residents said that timely arrival of fire tenders could have saved property and spread of blaze. “It took lot of time for the fire tenders to reach at the site,” said Ali Muhammad a resident of sultanpora Kandi. “The fire tenders were brought from other areas and till their arrival, the damage was maximum,” added Ali Muhammad.
For last several years, the demand for setting the fire tender stations in different areas of the district is being made. The people of these areas especially at Boniyar, Narwav and Kandi area have been often raising voice in favour of their demand. However, authorities failure to address problem has disappointed people of these areas.
In June this year, three bakery shops were gutted in a fire incident at Sheeri market of Narwav area. The locals here were furious over the continuous denial of their demand of setup of fire and emergency station in the area. “The Narwav area comprises of more than 20 villages,” said Abdul Kabeer of Narwav Baramulla. “Despite our repeated pleas, the administration shows no interest in establishing a fire and emergency station in the area which is grave injustice to the people,” added Kabeer.
Similarly, demand for establishment of fire and emergency station in the Boniyar Uri is pending for long. The Boniyar area of Baramulla district comprises of scores of villages and most of these villages are located in the upper reaches of the area, some are situated close to the line of control.
The area has witnessed several fire incidents in the recent years in which property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed. “It takes more than one hour for a fire tender from Baramulla to reach the Boniyar,” said Fayaz Ahmad a resident of Trikanjan Boniyar. “Imagine What what will be the volume of destruction during a fire incident if fire tender reaches after one hour,” questions Ahmad.
An official of fire and emergency department while acknowledging the need of setup of fire and emergency station at these areas said that the proposal for the deployment of fire tenders at Boniyar and Kandi area had been moved long back, however, there has been no forward movement till date.
“Baramulla district has a vast area. As such setup of more fire and emergency stations at some areas is extremely important. The proposal for the establishment of fire tenders at Boniyar and Kandi area is already lying with the higher ups. We hope issue will be addressed soon,” said an official of fire and emergency department Baramulla.