Residents demand round the clock health facilities at Monbal

Kupwara: The residents of Monbal and adjacent villages have expressed resentment against authorities for failing to keep health facilities available round the clock at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Monbal thus putting them into a lot of hardships.

They said that a few weeks ago a four year boy was mauled to death by a man-eating leopard. “Had the night staff been available here, he could have been saved. We had to take him to Primary Health Centre Qalamabad for treatment by covering some 15 kms and due to loss of blood, the minor Saqib could not be saved,” said a local.

“Even though authorities have ordered the detachment of health employees back to their original place of posting but only one employee has joined back at NTPHC Monbal and others including dental surgeon, lab technician, dental technician and others have not yet joined back,” said another local.

The residents alleged that these employees were drawing salary from NTPHC Monbal but have been performing duties at the places of their choice. “The concerned authorities have taken us for granted and have never upgraded facilities for the locals over here,” he added.