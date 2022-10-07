Residents demand round the clock health facilities at NTPHC Nagri

The residents said that NTPHC Nagri caters to a huge chunk of population spreading over dozens of villages so it is need of the hour to keep health facilities available round the clock here."Wheneever any medical emergency arises in or around our village, the people are forced to take the patients to Sub District Hospital Kupwara or District Hospital Handwara which at times prove detrimental," a local said. "We are unable to figure out that why authorities are reluctant to operate this health centre round the clock when residential quarters for doctors have been already built. Do not know when shall our sufferings end," echoed another local.