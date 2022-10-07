Residents demand round the clock health facilities at NTPHC Nagri

Kupwara, Oct 7: The residents of Nagri and adjacent villages of this frontier district have expressed resentment against unavailability of health facilities round the clock at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Nagri. They said they are facing hardships because of the problem.
The residents said that NTPHC Nagri caters to a huge chunk of population spreading over dozens of villages so it is need of the hour to keep health facilities available round the clock here."Wheneever any medical emergency arises in or around our village, the people are forced to take the patients to Sub District Hospital Kupwara or District Hospital Handwara which at times prove detrimental," a local said. "We are unable to figure out that why authorities are reluctant to operate this health centre round the clock when residential quarters for doctors have been already built. Do not know when shall our sufferings end," echoed another local.
The residents are also anguished for lack of diagnostic facilities. They said that for even a small test they have to visit Kupwara or Handwara to carry out the test. "The hospital still lacks X-ray plant even after the hospital was upgraded decades ago which tells about the callous attitude of authorities towards this health institution,” they said. The residents have sought immediate intervention of Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Bashir Ahmad in this regard so that the sufferings of general public may end.