Residents face hardships in absence of public transport service in Baramulla

The situation has been further compounded by the influx of patients to the Urban Primary Health Centre which is now equipped with expert doctors. Residents of the affected areas especially Bagh-i-Islam, Chesti Colony, Qadeem Edigah, and Suahil Colony are struggling to commute for their daily needs which include “ work, education, or accessing basic services.”

The lack of affordable and accessible transportation has become a significant hindrance, particularly for the elderly, students, and those with limited mobility. Residents are left with no choice but to rely on expensive private transportation options or to walk long distances under adverse weather conditions.