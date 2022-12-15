Kashmir

Residents foil youth’s suicide attempt in Sopore

The youth hailed from Naidkhai area of Hajin, said an official
Srinagar, Dec 15: The residents on Thursday evening foiled a suicide attempt by a youth in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a 23-year-old youth was spotted by the locals while attempting to jump into the Jhelum river at Chanakhan bridge in Sopore.

“Following this, the locals rushed towards him and foiled his suicide attempt,” he said.

He said the youth hailed from Naidkhai area of Hajin and he will be handed over to his family after proper counseling.

