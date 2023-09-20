Residents of Chatipora Hygham area of Sopore demand better public amenities
Sopore, Sep 20: Residents of Chatipora Hygham area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district have sought better basic facilities in their village and demanded the attention of higher-ups.
Locals of the area said that there is a shortage of drinking water, poor drainage facility and dilapidated roads in the area. “The area has been overlooked by successive governments and nobody seems to be taking our issues seriously,” they said.
Aijaz Ahmad, a local resident, said that they casted vote for the first time in the DDC election just to see the signs of development in their area but “nothing happened till now on ground.”
“We have been victimized and fooled by successive regimes, who only visited us to seek votes,” he added.
“How long will we suffer in the absence of basic necessities in our village? Why is our village ignored, despite having other nearby areas developmentally rich", a group of local residents said. They said that they have repeatedly brought these issues in notice of higher ups of administration several times but on ground nothing has been done.
The residents also alleged that least attention was given towards their village as compared to other nearby villages by concerned DDC member. They added that district administration is least bothered about the worst condition of the village.
The residents appealed to the LG Manoj Sinha and district administration Baramulla to resolve their problems as soon as possible.