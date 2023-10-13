Residents of Delina area of Baramulla seek construction of protection wall around vital canal

Muhammad Afzal, a local resident, expressed his worries about the canal’s unprotected state. “The canal, which meanders through the Khurshid Abad Mohalla and several other areas, lacks a safety wall. This poses a significant threat to the safety of both pedestrians and vehicles in the vicinity. Even a minor error in judgment could result in a vehicle ending up in the canal,” he said.

In addition to the immediate need for a protection wall, residents have also urged the Baramulla district administration to implement regular cleaning measures for the canal so that accumulation of garbage and silt, which currently poses an environmental hazard and restricts the canal’s capacity, is avoided.