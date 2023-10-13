Residents of Delina area of Baramulla seek construction of protection wall around vital canal

Baramulla, Oct 13: The concerned residents of Delina in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have made a fervent appeal to the Baramulla district administration for the immediate construction of a protection wall along a crucial canal that traverses the area.
The canal, which flows through the heart of Delina, runs parallel to the main road before eventually merging with the River Jehlum after passing through various local neighborhoods.
Unfortunately, this essential waterway lacks a protective barrier along its entire route, raising concerns among the local populace regarding potential accidents and mishaps.
Muhammad Afzal, a local resident, expressed his worries about the canal’s unprotected state. “The canal, which meanders through the Khurshid Abad Mohalla and several other areas, lacks a safety wall. This poses a significant threat to the safety of both pedestrians and vehicles in the vicinity. Even a minor error in judgment could result in a vehicle ending up in the canal,” he said.
In addition to the immediate need for a protection wall, residents have also urged the Baramulla district administration to implement regular cleaning measures for the canal so that accumulation of garbage and silt, which currently poses an environmental hazard and restricts the canal’s capacity, is avoided.
The appeal from locals here underscores the immediate construction of a protection wall, with the safety of schoolchildren and the community at large being at risk. The residents hope that their plea will prompt swift action by the authorities to address these pressing concerns and safeguard the well-being of the local population.