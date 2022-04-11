Residents of Gazaryal-Kupwara demand upgradation of school

Kupwara, Apr 11: The residents of Gazaryal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have demanded Upgradation of the Upper Primary School (UPS). They said students of the area are facing a lot of difficulties in absence of the Upgradation of the school..
The residents said that 70 years ago a primary school was established in the area. Later after few years it was upgraded to middle level but since then it has not been upgraded with the result students of the area after passing 8th class are forced to look for other alternatives to continue their studies.
The residents alleged that the school was understaffed and lack of accommodation also tells upon its smooth functioning.
“Few years ago, Pir Mohalla primary school was merged with Upper Primary School (UPS) Gazaryal which resulted in lack of proper accommodation. Later several teachers were transferred here but authorities are yet to send their replacement,” a local told Greater Kashmir.
“Although in 2014 the then dispensation had announced to upgrade the school to the next level and its inauguration was also carried out but we do not know what happened to it later,” said a local.
“Several other schools have been upgraded in Kralpora zone but Upper Primary School (UPS) Gazaryal has yet to witness the development with the result students of Gazaryal have to walk several kilometres to reach a nearby government high school," he added.
The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned authorities on numerous occasions but nothing concrete has materialised so far.