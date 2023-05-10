Residents of Gharkote Muhri area of Uri aghast over poor road condition

The aggrieved residents while showing their resentment over the continuous deteriorating condition of the road said that the department of PMGSY initiated macadamisation work on the three-kilometer road starting from Gharkote Muriel to Kallar around three years back.

They said although some portion of the road stretch was macadamised while a major portion of the road of more than 2 km had been left unattended as a result the entire population of the area is facing immense hardships.