Residents of Gousiabad area of Sopore rue lack of basic amenities

The residents of the area said that the tall claims of the government fall flat when they say that huge amounts are being spent or have been spent on various developments, but the ground situation is altogether different as the residents are suffering due to want of good roads and drainage.

“Many roads in Sopore town and its adjacent areas were macadamized but our only link road which connects us to main town Sopore and Zaingair belt was deliberately left out due to the reasons best known to the authorities,” said Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, one of the residents.