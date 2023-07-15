Residents of Gousiabad area of Sopore rue lack of basic amenities

Sopore, July 15: Residents of Gousiabad in north Kashmir’s Sopore are up in arms against the district administration for failing to provide a good road and a proper drainage system in their area.
The residents of the area said that the tall claims of the government fall flat when they say that huge amounts are being spent or have been spent on various developments, but the ground situation is altogether different as the residents are suffering due to want of good roads and drainage.
“Many roads in Sopore town and its adjacent areas were macadamized but our only link road which connects us to main town Sopore and Zaingair belt was deliberately left out due to the reasons best known to the authorities,” said Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, one of the residents.
He said that for the past several years “we have been continuously visiting the Roads and Building (R&B) department, Sopore but a deaf ear was given to our requests.” Another resident of this area, Mohammad Akbar said that the recent spell of rainfall has added many woes to the residents, adding the area was submerged in water.
“Water logging has compounded many problems and people including women and children cannot step outside of their residential area, ” said Akbar.
He also said that the R&B department has failed to build a proper drainage system as the minor irrigation canal passing through the locality, which residents used as drainage, was also filled by the department and the whole amount that they are claiming to have spent on filling this open drain is useless.
However, residents of Gousiabad further added that from the last many years they are suffering as there is no proper drainage and the roads in the area are too in dilapidated condition, adding “we badly suffer even if there is slight rainfall and the whole residential area wears a flooded look.”
Now the residents appealed to LG Manoj Sinha and the district administration to intervene and resolve their grievances as early as possible so that they will not suffer.