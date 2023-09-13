Residents of Hajin town hold protest for better road in market

Bandipora, Sep 13: Traders along with locals in Hajin town of north Kashmir's Bandipora district staged a silent sit-in protest on Wednesday to demand better road conditions in the market area.
They also closed their shops for an hour as part of the protest. The protesters said the government had ignored the road despite promises.
"We are losing our business and our health due to this neglected road. The government has failed to fulfil its promises and has left us in the lurch," Mushtaq Ahmad, president of the Traders Federation Hajin, told Greater Kashmir.
He said the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) and the Urban Local Bodies Department deceived the people, as they had left the main market road unattended for over two years.
He warned that they would intensify their agitation if the road was not macadamised soon.
A local shopkeeper, said the department had macadamised some parts of the road but not the main stretch leading to the market.
He said the poor road condition was affecting their livelihood and well-being.
“We are facing losses and health problems because of this dusty road. It is dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers,” Waseem Ahamd said.
The protestors later dispersed after assurances from the officials that the construction on the road will start within days.