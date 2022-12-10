Residents of Hayatpora village of Lolab seek construction of playground

Kupwara, Dec 10: The residents of Hayatpora in Lolab Valley of Kupwara district Saturday demanded the construction of a playing field in their locality so that the local youth can prove their mettle in sports.
The residents said that due to the lack of a playground in their locality, their children were unable to play any sports. This has come as a disappointment for local players who play different games. They said that at a time when the government is very enthusiastic about developing infrastructure for sports, so that the youth may not fall prey to drugs and other anti-social activities, authorities were turning deaf ears to their demand. “I am unable to figure out that on one side the government is taking concrete steps in eradicating the drug menace from society by organising different sports events but on the other side our basic demand is not being met,” a local cricketer told Greater Kashmir.
The residents said that the area has abundant government land available which can be developed into a playground. “Even we have approached concerned authorities several times and offered the land without any compensation but nothing concrete has materialized so far in this regard,” they added.
The local residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatary in this regard so that their genuine demand is redressed.