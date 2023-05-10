Residents of Khore area of Pattan protest over dilapidated road condition

Baramulla, May 10: The residents of the Khore area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged a protest against the authorities for their failure to macadamise the Hanjiveera-Magam road.
The aggrieved residents said that the authorities have failed to address their long pending issue showing they are not serious about easing the hardships of common people.
“The authorities are busy beautifying the area and have macadamised several roads in the wake of the G-20 Summit with all those roads already in good condition. The roads which are in dilapidated condition have been left, “ said one of the protesters.
The protesting residents from Sherabad Khore and adjoining areas were holding placards demanding immediate repair of the vital road, which connects Baramulla with Budgam district. The protesters blocked the road at Khore for several hours. They said that the road is currently in a dilapidated condition, making it difficult for thousands of commuters and transporters to travel on a daily basis.
“The road is in shambles,” said Ghulam Qadir, a local resident. “Despite our repeated pleas to the authorities to macadamise the vital road, nothing is being done,” added Qadir.