Residents of ‘model village Shahgund’ suffer due to dilapidated roads

They said the road, which was filled with gravel and stones, posed a health hazard and a risk of injury to the locals.

“Stones stuck under the tyres of vehicles pose risk to both commuters as well as pedestrians. A child was hit in the chest a few days ago by a stone and had to be taken to hospital,” Abdul Majeed, a local said. Another villager claimed that he too had been hit by a stone, while walking on the road.

They said that elderly people and children also faced difficulties while travelling on the road.

“The roads have been under repair for three years but this village has seen no development. Whatever work is happening, it’s at a snail’s pace,” the villagers rued.

The villagers appealed to the Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora and the Executive Engineer of the R&B department to address their grievance and resume work on the road to macadamise the stretch leading to the village as well.