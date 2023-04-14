Residents of Ningli Bala area of Sopore rue lack of basic amenities

Sopore, Apr 14: The residents of Ningli Bala area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district rued a lack of basic amenities in their area and demanded the attention of higher-ups in this regard.
Despite the locality being barely two and half kilometers away from the main town Sopore, it lacks basic amenities of life.
While expressing deep concern, residents said that the locality is facing an acute shortage of drinking water, poor drainage facility, and dilapidated inner link roads causing immense hardships to them.
“The area has been neglected by the consecutive governments and nobody seems to be taking our issues seriously,” locals said.
They said that they have repeatedly brought these issues to the notice of higher-ups several times but no headway has been made.
Residents said that they have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water facilities in the area for years. adding that during this holy month of Ramadhan, there is no water available for worshipers in mosques.
The residents further said that whenever there are little rains they cause water logging in the area, which as per them, was the result of the lack of any drainage system in the locality.
“Residents are suffering badly as the administration is least bothered about the worst condition of the locality,” Shabir Ahmad Dar, a resident said.
The residents appealed to the LG Manoj Sinha and district administration Baramulla to resolve their problems as soon as possible.