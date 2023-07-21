Residents of Pattan village allege foul play into death of local youth

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Abbas, 17, from Yaal village of Pattan. The protesters said that he had gone to his friend's house a few days back and alleged that he had not died of natural causes but had been murdered.

While demanding a probe into the incident, the protesting people said that the deceased was fit and had no history of any ailment. They said the circumstances under which he died need to be probed by the Jammu and Kashmir police.