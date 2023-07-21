Residents of Pattan village allege foul play into death of local youth

Baramulla, July 21: The residents of village Yaal in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged a protest against the recent incident of the death of a local youth in Wussan village of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Abbas, 17, from Yaal village of Pattan. The protesters said that he had gone to his friend's house a few days back and alleged that he had not died of natural causes but had been murdered.
While demanding a probe into the incident, the protesting people said that the deceased was fit and had no history of any ailment. They said the circumstances under which he died need to be probed by the Jammu and Kashmir police.
“We want justice,” said a protester. “The incident is not natural. The deceased has been murdered as such police must probe this incident and ascertain the exact cause of death,” he said.