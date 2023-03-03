Residents of several Baramulla areas consume ‘polluted water’ as filtration plant lies defunct for 12 years

Sopore, Mar 3: The Sharakwara water filtration plant in Baramulla is lying defunct for the last 12 years forcing the local people to drink polluted water.
The plant developed a snag just weeks after it was commissioned due to which the residents of Nowpora Jageer, Sharakwara, Puthkha, Sangrama and adjoining villages are facing acute shortage of drinking water and are compelled to consume water from nallahas.
"The water supply scheme and filtration plant constructed by the Government in 2011 is lying defunct and the whole area is forced to drink polluted water directly coming from nallahs and springs,” locals said.
Blaming the authorities for neglecting these localities and other areas comprising more than thousand households, resident of Nowpora Jageer Mehraj din Lone said, "Despite repeated pleas, the concerned department failed to do anything to mitigate the peoples' problems." The government constructed the water supply scheme cum filtration plant in 2011.
Locals said that the filtration plant developed a technical fault only after a few weeks of its commissioning and from that time the government didn’t repair it.
The residents said that the government and Jal Shakti department officials visited the area many times and every time assured the inhabitants of redressing their grievances. "However, their assurance proved a hoax and people continue to suffer," locals added.
Notably, the other filtration plant situated also at Shrakwara is functional and provides drinking water to the main Sopore town.
Locals of the area said that the people, mostly children, have contracted water borne disease due to the consumption of polluted water from dirty streams. The people have sought the intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this regard.