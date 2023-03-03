Residents of several Baramulla areas consume ‘polluted water’ as filtration plant lies defunct for 12 years

The plant developed a snag just weeks after it was commissioned due to which the residents of Nowpora Jageer, Sharakwara, Puthkha, Sangrama and adjoining villages are facing acute shortage of drinking water and are compelled to consume water from nallahas.

"The water supply scheme and filtration plant constructed by the Government in 2011 is lying defunct and the whole area is forced to drink polluted water directly coming from nallahs and springs,” locals said.