Residents of Sopore hold protest over shortage of drinking water

Sopore, Sep 18: Scores of residents of Shangergund area of Sopore held a protest over water scarcity in their locality on Monday, while accusing Jal Shakti department of failing to provide them adequate drinking water for the last three weeks.
The residents said that they are facing acute shortage of drinking water while the concerned department has failed to redress the issue.
The residents also blocked Sopore – Kupwara highway, resulting in the halting of traffic movement. The traffic movement was restored shortly after police intervention.
According to residents they are being forced to drink contaminated water from nearby streams and springs which is not good for “our health.”
They said that they have to face tremendous hardships and have brought the issue into the notice of higher ups of the concerned department many times, but nothing has been done “to end our sufferings.”
They appealed to the district administration and higher ups of Jal Shakti department to address the issue soon, so that they can heave a sigh of relief in this scorching heat wave.