Residents of Sopore village rue water scarcity

Sopore, Jan 4: The residents of Checkroday Khan village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday expressed resentment over severe water scarcity in their area for the last many years. They accused the Jal Shakti department of failing to provide them adequate water.

According to the residents, they have been experiencing a shortage of drinking water for several years, and despite their complaints the concerned departments have not resolved their long pending issue. Residents claimed that the absence of clean drinking water has forced them to consume unhygienic water, leading to serious health concerns. They said that their area is the worst hit due to water shortage in all seasons round the year.

“We will hit the streets to press for our demand and raise our voices for basic necessities as we have been left with no option,” Saleema Begum, one of the residents said. She said the village has been without water for the last many years and the department is not paying any heed to “our repeated requests”.

The residents appealed to the authorities, especially deputy commissioner Baramulla, urging the issue of water scarcity may be addressed promptly to provide relief to the affected villagers.