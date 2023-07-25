Residents of Tangmarg village seek macadamisation of road

Baramulla, July 25: The residents of Chanpora village in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district have called on the district administration to urgently macadamise the Gonipora-Chanpora road.
The long-standing issue of road maintenance has left the local population grappling with severe hardships and inconveniences.
The aggrieved residents said that the Gonipora, QasaieMohalla, and Chanpora road has been neglected for decades causing distress for commuters.
Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of the area, while laminating the condition of the road, said that navigating the path from Kunzar main road to Gonipora has become an arduous task due to potholes.
"The road is in shambles," said Mushtaq, adding, "Despite being a vital link in the area, the authorities seem to have overlooked its importance."
The road serves as a crucial connection to at least three important villages, namely Gonipora, QasaiMohalla, and Chanpora. The lack of proper maintenance has posed significant challenges for the residents, particularly school-going children and patients who have to endure treacherous journeys, especially during rainy days.
Junaid, a school-going boy, while sharing his plight said, "Whenever we go to school during the rainy season, our clothes get soaked in muddy water due to the waterlogging. And during the dry season, the dust emanating from the potholes and vehicle movement covers our uniforms."
Residents said a comprehensive macadamisation process was never carried out, leaving the road's condition in a constant state of disrepair.
Expressing their distress and anguish, the affected residents fervently appealed to the Baramulla district administration to intervene immediately and initiate the much-needed macadamization process.
They hoped that this long-awaited action would bring relief to the people of the area, alleviating their pain and agony caused by the current state of the road.
“The road condition calls for prompt attention from the concerned authorities to ensure the well-being and safety of the local population,” said one of the residents of the area.