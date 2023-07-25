Residents of Tangmarg village seek macadamisation of road

The long-standing issue of road maintenance has left the local population grappling with severe hardships and inconveniences.

The aggrieved residents said that the Gonipora, QasaieMohalla, and Chanpora road has been neglected for decades causing distress for commuters.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of the area, while laminating the condition of the road, said that navigating the path from Kunzar main road to Gonipora has become an arduous task due to potholes.