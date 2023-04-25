Residents of Uri village seek construction of iron bridge

Despite raising their concern in various ‘back to village programs’, their demand has not been fulfilled yet. The existing wooden bridge on the Neela Nag stream has been constructed by the locals through mutual contribution. However, the biggest issue for the locals is that whenever there is a high flow of water in the stream, the wooden bridge often gets washed away forcing the locals to reconstruct it.

During the rainy season, the wooden bridge often suffers damage and the locals have to repair it again by collecting money from the residents. The Neela Nag stream originates from the famous Qazi Nag located at a high altitude in the area. The stream witnesses a high flow of water, especially in summer when snow melts in the forest area. In the past, due to the heavy currents of water, there have been a few mishaps in which some minors were drowned in the stream.