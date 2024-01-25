Residents seek upgradation of Wussan receiving station

Srinagar, Jan 25: Residents of Kangan and Lar areas in Ganderbal district have expressed resentment against unscheduled power cuts due to overloading of receiving station feeding power to the localities.

A group of aggrieved residents said that presently the receiving station has a transformer of 16 MW which had six feeders. “The receiving station at Wussan caters to 70 villages. The transformer gets frequently overloaded as a result we face prolonged load shedding. We are suffering as authorities have failed to upgrade the Wussan receiving station. At least 30 MW transformer is sufficient to cater to load. We make a fervent appeal to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and CE KPDCL to look into the matter,” they said.