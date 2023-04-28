Residents suffer due to water logging in parts of Sopore

The worst hit areas of the town remain especially the low-lying areas of Sher Colony, Tulibal, Mahrajpora, Ningli Bala, Alamdar Colony, Krankshivan Colony, and some other parts of town where residents suffered due to waterlogging.

After the rains have continued across the Kashmir valley the water level in river Jhelum is a cause of worry for the residents of various localities and other adjacent areas of Sopore town.