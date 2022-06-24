Resolve schools related issue through alternate means: Qayoom Wani

Srinagar, June 24: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani has appealed the government to resolve the issue regarding order about closure of private schools on state land through alternate means.
According to a press note, he said the order of closing the private schools that have state land or kahchari in possession is a hasty decision that can be detrimentally harmful to the career of the school children. He said the schools children have a right to education and are being punished for no fault of their’s as they are on rolls in private schools, having government registrations for years.
Forum statement said that if at all the government is to investigate the land possessions and the kinds of land in the possession of schools therein, it could be done by alternate ways.
“The state land and kahcharai land is not in possession of private educational institutions only but in others as well, where government has dealt with the parties by means of lease such as in case of hotels etc,” Wani said.