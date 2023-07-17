Resolve unresolved issues of people in J&K: Congress

According to a press release, he said that the people living in upper reaches and other far flung areas in J&K are living a pathetic life due to the negligent attitude adopted by the administration.

Mir made these comments during his tour to various upper reaches in Dooru segment where he met scores of local delegations. Mir was apprised about the shortage of ration, scarcity of drinking water, poor supply of electricity especially in ST dominated area including Shalnad, Anderwan, Kootrein, Tangwad and Aluchiward areas of Dooru Segment. He sought immediate attention of the government towards these issues of public importance.