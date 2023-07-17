Resolve unresolved issues of people in J&K: Congress

Srinagar, July 17: Senior Congress leader G A Mir today expressed concern over unresolved issues of the people.
According to a press release, he said that the people living in upper reaches and other far flung areas in J&K are living a pathetic life due to the negligent attitude adopted by the administration.
Mir made these comments during his tour to various upper reaches in Dooru segment where he met scores of local delegations. Mir was apprised about the shortage of ration, scarcity of drinking water, poor supply of electricity especially in ST dominated area including Shalnad, Anderwan, Kootrein, Tangwad and Aluchiward areas of Dooru Segment. He sought immediate attention of the government towards these issues of public importance.
Mir castigated the government for failing to reach out to people especially in far flung areas, though many tall claims are being made with regard to wellbeing and development of the people, but in reality, they (people) are disappointed over the treatment they are getting.
“The failures on the part of the administration to mitigate the suffering of common people is very unfortunate,” Mir added and urged the government to fix accountability in every department to ensure that people grievances especially ration shortage, poor supply of electricity, lack of development, extreme joblessness etc are addressed, on priority basis.