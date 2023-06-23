Respite from heat in J&K from tomorrow: MeT

Srinagar, June 23: The meteorological office(MeT) on Friday predicted respite from heatwave from tomorrow.
The MeT, in an update, said that the weather was mainly hot and dry on Friday. However, it expected a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm at few places of Jammu Division towards late afternoon/evening.
It said that there will be respite from current heatwave from tomorrow onwards.
"On June 24, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain/thunderstorm at scattered places of Jammu and few places of Kashmir Division," the update said.
From June 25-28, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate thundershower at many places.
Few places over Jammu Division may receive intense showers for short period.
The MeT centre said that maximum temperature over plains of Kashmir Division is likely to range between 34-36°C and 38-40°C over plains of Jammu on 23rd June.