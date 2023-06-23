Kashmir

Respite from heat in J&K from tomorrow: MeT

The weather will be generally cloudy with light rain/thunderstorm at scattered places of Jammu and few places of Kashmir division on Saturday
Kids cool themselves amid hot weather in Kashmir.
Kids cool themselves amid hot weather in Kashmir.File/ GK

Srinagar, June 23: The meteorological office(MeT) on Friday predicted respite from heatwave from tomorrow. 

The MeT, in an update, said that the weather was mainly hot and dry on Friday. However, it expected a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm at few places of Jammu Division towards  late afternoon/evening.    

It said that there will be respite from current heatwave from tomorrow onwards.

"On June 24, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain/thunderstorm at scattered places of Jammu and few places of Kashmir Division," the update said. 

From June 25-28, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate thundershower at  many places. 

Few places over Jammu Division may receive intense showers for short period. 

The MeT centre said that maximum temperature over plains of Kashmir Division  is likely to range between 34-36°C and 38-40°C over plains of Jammu on 23rd June.

weather, respite

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com