Respite from heat in J&K from tomorrow: MeT

Srinagar, June 23: The meteorological office(MeT) on Friday predicted respite from heatwave from tomorrow.

The MeT, in an update, said that the weather was mainly hot and dry on Friday. However, it expected a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm at few places of Jammu Division towards late afternoon/evening.

It said that there will be respite from current heatwave from tomorrow onwards.

"On June 24, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain/thunderstorm at scattered places of Jammu and few places of Kashmir Division," the update said.