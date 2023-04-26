Restoration of democracy seems a distant dream: Basharat Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 26: People’s Conference leader Syed Basharat Bukhari on Wednesday said that restoration of democracy seems a distant dream in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said authorities should announce non-holding of assembly polls in J&K so that people would know democracy would not be restored in J&K.
Addressing media persons here, Bukhari who was flanked with PC leader Khurshid Aalam said that recently the Election Commissioner made a statement and reference about holding of Panchayat and Parliamentary polls. “But no reference was made about holding of Assembly Polls in J&K” he said. He added that it seems apparently ‘malicious intentions’ as assembly polls are delayed without any reasonable reason.
“We have to understand that the same polling booths, men and machinery would be used for holding of Panchayat and Parliamentary Polls in J&K as are required for assembly polls. So, why Assembly Polls are delayed,” he questioned.