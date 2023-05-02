Restoration of statehood must happen: Congress

Srinagar, May 2: Senior Congress leader G A Mir today said that restoration of statehood to J&K must happen.
According to a press note, he was addressing series of workers’ meetings and public outreach programmes in different areas of Sagam Block in Dooru segment of South Kashmir. The meetings and programmes were organised by JKPCC. “JKPCC held and received feedback with regard to local developmental issues, price rise and unemployment menace etc concerning people due to the prolonged delay in holding democratic system in J&K,”the press note said.
Apart from addressing series of workers meeting, Mir interacted with various local delegations, who complained that that their developmental issues were not being addressed. They alleged that they were confronted with unexpected electricity tariff and very poor supply of ration quota, besides the unprecedented unemployment menace. Theysought resolution of the issues, on war footings basis.