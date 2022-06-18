Restoration of statehood not main demand : Soz

Srinagar, June 18 : Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said restoration of J&K’s internal autonomy is the main demand of people and not restoration of statehood.
In a statement, he was reacting to statement of former Sadri Riyasat Dr Karan Singh in which the latter demanded restoration of statehood to J&K.
“It is unfortunate that some people deliberately try to distract the people of J&K state from real issues to the margins of less important propositions. Yes, reducing J&K state’s status to a Union Territory happens to be an element of tomfoolery, in which the Central Government indulged recklessly,” Soz said.
He added that but, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are essentially fighting for restoration of the internal autonomy enshrined in the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India.
“The Central government had no constitutional and legal authority to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India, unilaterally. It happened to be the cornerstone of the J&K State’s relationship with the Union of India. I am so confident that the people of the J&K State will succeed in getting it (Article 370) restored,” he said.