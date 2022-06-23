Restoration work gathers pace on Jammu-Srinagar NH; Mughal road cleared for traffic

Efforts are on to clear the remaining 1,400 stranded vehicles on the highway that has been shut since Tuesday evening due to landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, who is personally monitoring the road clearance operations, said 25 out of 30 landslides and mudslides on the highway have been cleared.

The highway was blocked due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at 33 places in Ramban and Udhampur districts apart from washing of a 150-feet long road stretch and under construction bridge on the highway due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains.

"The restoration work in Banihal Ramban sector at over five to six closed locations is under way.The restoration in this sector expected till late evening", traffic officials said.