Restore damaged spire of Chrar-e-Sharief shrine: Farooq Abdullah
Srinagar, Feb 6: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday expressed anguish over the damage sustained to the spire of the shrine of the patron saint of Kashmir, Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) following an earthquake.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Abdullah as saying that Kashmir was bestowed with spiritual wealth in the form of numerous shrines and places and that the revered shrine of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) enjoys reverence and allegiance of people professing different faiths from across the region.
“Nothing could better exemplify the composite culture of Kashmir than the life of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA). The fact is reinstated by the reverence with which he is held by people cutting across all sections of society,” he said.